Asia Commercial Holdings Sets AGM and Dividend Proposal

Asia Commercial Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 12, 2024, in Hong Kong, where it will present the audited financial statements and propose a dividend of HK$0.0348 per share. The meeting will include re-election of executive directors and the re-appointment of the company’s auditor, with the Board authorized to set their remuneration. Additionally, shareholders will consider a resolution to allow the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares.

