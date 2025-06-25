Asia Cement Revises Sale Agreement, Lowers Annual Cap

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Asia Cement (China) Holdings ( (HK:0743) ) is now available.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation announced an amendment to its Sale and Purchase Agreement with Asia Cement Corporation, reducing the quantity and price of ordinary Portland cement and cement clinker to be supplied. The revised annual cap for the sale amount has been adjusted to not exceed US$21,000,000, reflecting a decrease from the previous cap. This adjustment is based on historical transaction amounts and anticipated cooperation levels, potentially impacting the company’s financial performance and market strategy.

More about Asia Cement (China) Holdings

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the cement industry. It primarily focuses on the production and sale of cement and cement clinker, serving markets in China and potentially other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 764,187

Current Market Cap: HK$3.54B

