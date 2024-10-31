Asia Cement Reports Loss and Management Change

Asia Cement (China) Holdings (HK:0743) has released an update.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings reported an unaudited consolidated loss of approximately RMB459 million for the nine months ending September 2024, amidst a significant drop in revenue and gross profit compared to the previous year. In a major management change, Ms. Mok Ming Wai has resigned as company secretary, with Mr. Lui Wing Yat Christopher stepping into the role. These developments come as the company continues its practice of quarterly financial reporting.

