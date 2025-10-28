Asia Cement (China) Holdings Reports Improved Profit for Nine Months Ending September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Asia Cement (China) Holdings ( (HK:0743) ) has shared an announcement.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation reported its unaudited consolidated results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, revealing a profit attributable to owners of approximately RMB146.3 million. Despite a decrease in revenue compared to the previous year, the company managed to achieve a significant gross profit increase due to reduced cost of sales and other income improvements, indicating a positive shift in financial performance.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the cement industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of cement and related products, serving various construction and infrastructure sectors.

