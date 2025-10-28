Asia Cement (China) Holdings Emphasizes Board Diversity and Strategic Alignment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Asia Cement (China) Holdings ( (HK:0743) ) has shared an announcement.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation has outlined the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, emphasizing the importance of diversity and independence within its board structure. The committee is tasked with reviewing the board’s composition annually and making recommendations to align with the company’s strategic goals, highlighting a commitment to maintaining a diverse and skilled leadership team.

Asia Cement (China) Holdings Corporation operates in the cement industry, focusing on the production and distribution of cement products. The company is a significant player in the construction materials sector, catering to infrastructure and building projects across China.

