Ashoka Metcast Limited Increases Authorised Share Capital to Rs. 95 Crore

Ashoka Metcast Limited ( (IN:ASHOKAMET) ) has provided an announcement.

Ashoka Metcast Limited has announced an amendment to its Memorandum of Association, specifically the Capital Clause, following an increase in its authorised share capital. The company has raised its authorised share capital from Rs. 75 crore to Rs. 95 crore, allowing for the issuance of an additional 2 crore equity shares. This strategic move, approved by the company’s members through a postal ballot, is aimed at enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and potential for growth, which may positively impact its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Ashoka Metcast Limited

Average Trading Volume: 28,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 436.2M INR

