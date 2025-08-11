Ashoka Buildcon Reports Q1 FY26 Financial Results Amidst Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ashoka Buildcon Limited ( (IN:ASHOKA) ) is now available.

Ashoka Buildcon Limited reported a significant decrease in total income by 30% year-over-year for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, though EBITDA increased by 4%, indicating improved operational efficiency. Despite the challenges, the company’s BOT division saw a 13% growth in toll collection, and its order book remains robust at Rs. 15,886 crores, with a strong focus on road EPC projects.

Ashoka Buildcon Limited is an integrated player in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) sectors. The company focuses on infrastructure development, particularly in road construction, power transmission and distribution, and railways.

