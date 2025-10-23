ASGN Incorporated Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Asgn Incorporated ( (ASGN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Asgn Incorporated presented to its investors.

ASGN Incorporated is a prominent provider of IT services and solutions, catering to both commercial and government sectors, with a focus on developing and implementing critical IT and business solutions.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, ASGN Incorporated reported revenues of $1.01 billion, net income of $38.1 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of $112.6 million, all aligning with the high end of its guidance estimates. The company also highlighted its continued growth in IT consulting, which now accounts for 63% of total revenues.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include a gross margin of 29.4%, with the commercial segment contributing $711.3 million and the federal government segment adding $300.1 million to the total revenues. The company repurchased 0.9 million shares for $46 million and secured a new $100 million Term Loan A to manage its revolving credit facility. Notably, ASGN’s IT consulting revenues saw a significant increase, reflecting strong demand across its client base.

ASGN’s management remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing the importance of digital advancement and AI adoption among its clients. The company is committed to providing industry-specific solutions to help clients navigate and succeed in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

