Ascletis Pharma Reports Positive Interim Results for ASC30 Obesity Treatment

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Ascletis Pharma, Inc. ( (HK:1672) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. announced positive interim results from its U.S. Phase Ib study of the ASC30 oral tablet, showing significant mean body weight reductions in patients with obesity. The ASC30 tablet was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported, enhancing its potential as a promising treatment for obesity. This advancement strengthens Ascletis’s position in the pharmaceutical industry and could have significant implications for stakeholders and the obesity treatment market.

More about Ascletis Pharma, Inc.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of chronic liver diseases, cancer, and other life-threatening diseases. The company specializes in producing small molecule oral GLP-1R agonists, among other products, and operates primarily in the pharmaceutical industry with a market focus on obesity treatment.

YTD Price Performance: 42.19%

Average Trading Volume: 2,977,848

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.14B

See more data about 1672 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.