Ascentage Pharma’s Lisaftoclax Gains Approval for CLL/SLL Treatment in China

Ascentage Pharma Group International ( (HK:6855) ) just unveiled an update.

Ascentage Pharma has announced that its novel Bcl-2 selective inhibitor, lisaftoclax, has received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for treating adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) who have previously undergone systemic therapy, including BTK inhibitors. This approval marks a significant milestone as lisaftoclax becomes the first Bcl-2 inhibitor approved in China for CLL/SLL and the second globally. The drug has shown promising efficacy and safety in clinical trials, offering a new treatment option for CLL/SLL patients and highlighting Ascentage Pharma’s capabilities in drug development. The approval is based on a successful Phase II study, and the company is conducting further Phase III trials to explore additional applications of lisaftoclax in combination therapies and other hematologic conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6855) stock is a Buy with a HK$40.00 price target.

More about Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for cancer, chronic hepatitis B, and age-related diseases. The company specializes in small-molecule therapeutics, with a strong emphasis on apoptosis-targeting drugs. Ascentage Pharma is committed to advancing global clinical development and innovation, aiming to address unmet medical needs across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 4,504,775

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$28.06B



