Ascentage Pharma to Showcase Latest Clinical Study Results at ASH 2025

Ascentage Pharma Group International ( (HK:6855) ) has provided an update.

Ascentage Pharma announced that it will present the latest results from multiple clinical studies of its investigational drug candidates at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in 2025. The presentations will include data on olverembatinib, a third-generation BCR-ABL inhibitor, and lisaftoclax, a Bcl-2 inhibitor, highlighting their potential in treating various hematologic malignancies. This participation underscores Ascentage Pharma’s ongoing commitment to advancing cancer therapies and its strong presence in the international hematology community.

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for cancer, chronic hepatitis B, and age-related diseases. The company is known for its investigational drug candidates, including olverembatinib, lisaftoclax, and APG-5918, which target specific pathways in cancer treatment. Ascentage Pharma collaborates with Innovent Biologics, Inc. to commercialize its products in China.

