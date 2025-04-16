Ascentage Pharma Announces 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions

Ascentage Pharma Group International ( (HK:6855) ) just unveiled an update.

Ascentage Pharma Group International has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 19, 2025, in Suzhou, China. Key agenda items include the adoption of the company’s financial statements for 2024, re-election of several directors, and re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Additionally, the meeting will consider granting a mandate to the directors to manage share allotments, potentially impacting the company’s operational flexibility and shareholder value.

More about Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International is a biopharmaceutical company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The company focuses on developing therapies for cancer, hepatitis B, and age-related diseases, with a market emphasis on innovative drug development.

YTD Price Performance: -14.19%

Average Trading Volume: 4,483,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$13.29B

