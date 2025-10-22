Ascent Bridge Limited Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Ascent Bridge Limited ( (SG:AWG) ) is now available.

Ascent Bridge Limited has announced a significant change in its board of directors with the appointment of Mr. Yeo Kan Yen as an Independent Director, effective from October 22, 2025. This appointment also includes Mr. Yeo’s inclusion in the Audit and Risk Committee, which is expected to enhance the company’s governance and oversight capabilities.

