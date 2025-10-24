Ascent Bridge Limited Holds Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ascent Bridge Limited ( (SG:AWG) ) has provided an update.

Ascent Bridge Limited held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at ISCA House in Singapore, where the Board of Directors, including Chairman Mr. Qiu Peiyuan, welcomed shareholders. No questions were submitted by shareholders regarding the resolutions prior to the meeting, indicating a smooth proceeding of the AGM.

More about Ascent Bridge Limited

Average Trading Volume: 651,149

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$40.75M

Learn more about AWG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue