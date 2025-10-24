Ascent Bridge Limited Holds Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Ascent Bridge Limited ( (SG:AWG) ) has provided an update.
Ascent Bridge Limited held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at ISCA House in Singapore, where the Board of Directors, including Chairman Mr. Qiu Peiyuan, welcomed shareholders. No questions were submitted by shareholders regarding the resolutions prior to the meeting, indicating a smooth proceeding of the AGM.
More about Ascent Bridge Limited
Average Trading Volume: 651,149
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: S$40.75M
