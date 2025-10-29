Asbury Automotive Reports Record Q3 2025 Results

Asbury Automotive ( (ABG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Asbury Automotive presented to its investors.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., headquartered in Sandy Springs, GA, is a leading automotive retailer in the U.S., operating 175 new vehicle dealerships and offering a wide range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, parts and service, and finance and insurance products.

Asbury Automotive Group has reported record-breaking results for the third quarter of 2025, with revenue reaching $4.8 billion, marking a 13% increase from the previous year. The company also achieved a gross profit of $803 million, reflecting a 12% growth, and an earnings per share (EPS) of $7.52, an 18% increase.

Key financial highlights include a 17% increase in new vehicle revenue and a 7% increase in used vehicle retail revenue. The company also saw a 15% rise in parts and service gross profit. Asbury’s strategic initiatives, such as the expansion of Tekion to all stores in the Baltimore-DC market and the integration of the Chambers group, have contributed to these robust results. The company repurchased approximately 220,500 shares for $50 million during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Asbury Automotive Group remains focused on maintaining a balanced capital allocation strategy and optimizing its store portfolio. The company aims to continue delivering strong service and leveraging its growth strategies to navigate transformative phases in its journey.

