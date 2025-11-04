Asahi Co. Reports October 2025 Business Results Amid Store Closure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Asahi Co ( (JP:3333) ) has issued an announcement.

Asahi Co., Ltd. reported its preliminary monthly business results for October 2025, showing a slight decrease in net sales and customer numbers compared to the previous year, although sales per customer increased. The company closed one store in Tokyo during this period, maintaining a total of 549 stores. This report indicates a stable yet slightly challenging market environment for Asahi Co., Ltd., with implications for its operational strategies and stakeholder interests.

Asahi Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on directly operated and franchise stores. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and engages in both physical and e-commerce sales.

