ASA International Grants Options to Senior Management

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from ASA International Group PLC ( (GB:ASAI) ) is now available.

ASA International Group PLC announced the grant of options over 277,676 ordinary shares to its Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities under its Long-Term Incentive Plan. This initiative aims to motivate and retain senior management while aligning their interests with shareholders to promote long-term value creation. The vesting of these options is contingent upon achieving specific growth targets in the company’s book value per share over a three-year period, with a sliding scale determining the percentage of options that will vest.

More about ASA International Group PLC

ASA International Group PLC is one of the world’s largest international microfinance institutions, focusing on providing financial services to underserved markets.

Average Trading Volume: 46,551

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £179.5M

For a thorough assessment of ASAI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue