ASA International Director Purchases Shares, Signaling Confidence

ASA International Group PLC ( (GB:ASAI) ) has issued an announcement.

ASA International Group plc announced that Hanny Kemna, an Independent Non-Executive Director, has purchased 80,000 ordinary shares at a price of GBP 1.4975 per share, totaling GBP 119,800. This transaction reflects confidence in the company’s operations and could positively impact its market perception, reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion and socioeconomic progress.

More about ASA International Group PLC

ASA International Group plc is one of the world’s largest international microfinance institutions, focusing on financial inclusion and socioeconomic progress. The company provides small, socially responsible loans to low-income, financially underserved entrepreneurs, predominantly women, across South Asia, South East Asia, West and East Africa.

Average Trading Volume: 48,138

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £178.5M

