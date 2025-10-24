Arvinas Unveils Promising Preclinical Data for ARV-806

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Arvinas Holding Company ( (ARVN) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 24, 2025, Arvinas, Inc. announced preclinical data for ARV-806, a PROTAC KRAS G12D degrader, at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference. The data showed ARV-806’s potential as a best-in-class therapy for KRAS G12D mutated cancers, demonstrating significant potency in degrading KRAS G12D protein and reducing cancer cell proliferation across pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancer models. The company is currently evaluating ARV-806 in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors harboring KRAS G12D mutations, highlighting its potential to address high unmet needs in these cancers.

The most recent analyst rating on (ARVN) stock is a Hold with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Arvinas Holding Company stock, see the ARVN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ARVN is a Neutral.

Arvinas Holding Company’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including persistent losses and declining revenue growth. While technical indicators show some positive momentum, the valuation is concerning due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. The earnings call provided a balanced view with notable progress in clinical trials but also highlighted revenue and restructuring challenges.

More about Arvinas Holding Company

Arvinas, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new class of drugs using its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform. The company aims to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins, addressing conditions such as breast cancer, non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, neurodegenerative disorders, and KRAS G12D mutated cancers. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Average Trading Volume: 2,112,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $683.5M

