Aruma Resources Advances Exploration Projects with High-Grade Copper and New Targets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aruma Resources Limited ( (AU:AAJ) ) has shared an update.

Aruma Resources Limited announced the completion of its maiden drilling program at the Fiery Creek Copper Project in Queensland, yielding high-grade copper results. The company also identified heavy mineral sands potential at the Wilan Project in South Australia and new gold and copper targets at the Saltwater Project in Western Australia. These developments, alongside a successful capital raise of $3.515 million, are set to bolster Aruma’s exploration efforts and strengthen its position in the mineral exploration sector.

More about Aruma Resources Limited

Aruma Resources Limited is an exploration company focused on strategically located projects in high-demand commodities within world-class mineral belts in Australia. The company is engaged in exploring copper, gold, and heavy mineral sands, with projects situated in regions such as the Mt Isa copper belt in Queensland, the Eromanga Basin in South Australia, and the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 6,435,253

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$11.89M

For a thorough assessment of AAJ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue