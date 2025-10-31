Artrya Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Artrya Limited ( (AU:AYA) ) has provided an announcement.

Artrya Limited has announced the quotation of 7,175,588 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 31, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, which may enhance the company’s liquidity and market presence, potentially benefiting stakeholders by increasing the company’s visibility and trading activity.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AYA) stock is a Buy with a A$3.51 price target.

More about Artrya Limited

Artrya Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on developing and providing advanced medical technologies. The company specializes in creating innovative solutions for the diagnosis and management of heart disease, aiming to improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare processes.

Average Trading Volume: 872,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$496.2M



