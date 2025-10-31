Arthur J. Gallagher Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Arthur J. Gallagher ( (AJG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Arthur J. Gallagher presented to its investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing continued growth and strategic advancements. The company, headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, operates in approximately 130 countries, providing a wide range of services through its network of brokers and consultants.

In its latest earnings report, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. highlighted a robust performance with a 20% increase in total revenue for its combined brokerage and risk management segments, marking the 19th consecutive quarter of double-digit top-line growth. The company achieved an organic revenue growth of 4.8% and reported significant contributions from acquisitions, adding over $450 million in incremental revenue.

Key financial metrics reveal that the company reported total revenues of $3.33 billion, up from $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDAC grew by 22% to $981.6 million, reflecting a strong operational performance. The company’s net earnings margin stood at 13.8%, while the adjusted EBITDAC margin was 32.1%. The acquisition of AssuredPartners for approximately $13.8 billion was a notable strategic move, enhancing Gallagher’s competitive position.

The company’s management remains optimistic about future prospects, driven by its dual growth strategy of organic expansion and mergers and acquisitions. The positive trajectory in global insurance renewal premiums and the absence of economic slowdown indicators further bolster this outlook. Gallagher’s extensive product expertise, data analytics offerings, and global reach position it favorably in the market.

Looking ahead, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is poised to maintain its growth momentum, leveraging its client-centric approach and team-driven culture. The integration of AssuredPartners is progressing well, and the company is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities in the insurance brokerage and risk management sectors.

