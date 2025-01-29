Artemis Investment Management Boosts Stake in WH Smith PLC

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

WH Smith ( (GB:SMWH) ) has shared an announcement.

Artemis Investment Management LLP has increased its voting rights in WH Smith PLC, crossing the 5% threshold to hold 5.34475% of the voting rights as of January 21, 2025. This change reflects a strategic adjustment in their investment portfolio and may influence WH Smith’s shareholder dynamics, potentially impacting decision-making processes within the company.

More about WH Smith

WH Smith PLC is a UK-based retail company operating predominantly in the travel and high street sectors. It is known for selling a variety of products including newspapers, magazines, books, and stationery. The company focuses on its retail outlets located in travel hubs such as airports and railway stations, as well as within city centers.

YTD Price Performance: 2.02%

Average Trading Volume: 260,837

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.52B

