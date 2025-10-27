Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Advances Plozasiran Study for Hypertriglyceridemia

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ((ARWR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 open-label extension study titled ‘A Phase 3 Open-Label Extension Study to Evaluate the Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Plozasiran in Adults With Hypertriglyceridemia (SHASTA-10 Study).’ The study aims to assess the long-term safety and efficacy of Plozasiran in adults with hypertriglyceridemia, a condition characterized by elevated triglyceride levels, which can lead to cardiovascular issues. This study is significant as it could provide a new therapeutic option for managing hypertriglyceridemia.

The intervention being tested is Plozasiran, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection. It is designed to reduce triglyceride levels in patients with hypertriglyceridemia, potentially offering a new treatment pathway for this condition.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group model, meaning all participants receive the treatment without a comparison group. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to evaluate the drug’s effectiveness and safety over an extended period.

The study began on February 7, 2025, with the last update submitted on September 26, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and the latest information available, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

Market implications of this study update could be significant for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance if the results demonstrate positive outcomes. The study’s progress could also impact competitors in the hypertriglyceridemia treatment space, as successful results may position Plozasiran as a leading therapy option.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

