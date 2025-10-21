Arqit Quantum Settles Class Action Lawsuit for $7 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Arqit Quantum ( (ARQQ) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 20, 2025, Arqit Quantum Inc. announced a settlement agreement in a class action lawsuit filed against the company and certain directors in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. The settlement, pending court approval, is valued at $7 million and aims to resolve the Federal Action, which will also lead to the dismissal of a related lawsuit in the Supreme Court of the State of New York. This settlement marks a significant step in resolving legal challenges facing Arqit Quantum, potentially stabilizing its operations and reassuring stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (ARQQ) stock is a Buy with a $60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Arqit Quantum stock, see the ARQQ Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ARQQ is a Neutral.

Arqit Quantum’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, with significant revenue declines and cash flow issues. While there are strategic wins and a shift towards a SaaS model, these are insufficient to offset the financial challenges. Technical analysis and valuation metrics further indicate potential risks.

More about Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. operates in the quantum technology industry, focusing on providing quantum encryption solutions. The company is known for its innovative approach to cybersecurity, leveraging quantum computing to enhance data protection and secure communications.

Average Trading Volume: 622,331

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $605M

