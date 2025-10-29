Arovella Therapeutics Advances ALA-101 Clinical Program with SAPRO Partnership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Arovella Therapeutics Limited ( (AU:ALA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Arovella Therapeutics has appointed SAPRO as its contract research organization for the phase 1 clinical trial of ALA-101, a cell therapy targeting CD19-positive non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and leukemia. The trial, set to begin in early 2026, will assess the safety and efficacy of ALA-101 and is a significant step in advancing Australian-led immunotherapy development, potentially impacting Arovella’s position in the biotechnology industry and offering new treatment options for patients.

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ALA) is a biotechnology company focused on developing its invariant Natural Killer T (iNKT) cell therapy platform to treat blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s lead product, ALA-101, utilizes CAR19-iNKT cells targeting CD19, an antigen found on various cancer types. Arovella is also expanding into solid tumor treatments with its CLDN18.2-targeting technology and IL-12-TM technology.

