Aroa Biosurgery’s Myriad™ Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Soft Tissue Reconstruction

Aroa Biosurgery Ltd is currently conducting a clinical study titled ‘Registry of Myriad™ Utilization in Soft Tissue Reconstruction Procedures.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and clinical outcomes of Myriad™, a device used in soft tissue reconstruction surgeries. This research is significant as it could enhance treatment options for conditions like abdominal wound dehiscence and pressure injuries.

The intervention being tested is the Myriad Matrix™ and Myriad Morcells™, which are ovine forestomach matrix sheet grafts and morselized extracellular matrices. These devices are intended to aid in the reconstruction of soft tissue.

The study is observational in nature, with a case-only model and a prospective time perspective. It does not involve random allocation or masking, focusing solely on the outcomes of using Myriad™ in surgical procedures.

The study began on February 8, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on March 5, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing nature.

For investors, this study could influence Aroa Biosurgery’s stock performance by potentially validating Myriad™ as a viable product in the soft tissue reconstruction market. This could also affect investor sentiment positively, especially if the outcomes are favorable compared to competitors in the medical device industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

