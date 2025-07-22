Aroa Biosurgery to Host Webinar on Quarterly Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Aroa Biosurgery Ltd ( (AU:ARX) ) is now available.

Aroa Biosurgery Limited announced it will host a webinar to discuss its June Quarterly Results, which will be released on the same day. This event, featuring CEO Brian Ward and CFO James Agnew, aims to engage investors and interested parties, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning by providing insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ARX) stock is a Buy with a A$1.05 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aroa Biosurgery Ltd stock, see the AU:ARX Stock Forecast page.

More about Aroa Biosurgery Ltd

Aroa Biosurgery is a company specializing in soft-tissue regeneration, focusing on developing, manufacturing, and distributing medical and surgical products aimed at improving healing in complex wounds and soft tissue reconstruction. The company’s products are based on a proprietary AROA ECM™ technology platform, derived from ovine forestomach, and are distributed globally, with a significant market presence in the United States. Aroa Biosurgery was founded in 2008, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 237,447

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$200.1M

