Armory Mining Corp. Announces $500,000 Private Placement to Boost Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Armory Mining ( (TSE:ARMY) ) has shared an announcement.

Armory Mining Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 9,090,000 units at a price of $0.055 per unit, aiming to raise up to $500,000. The proceeds from this offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, potentially enhancing the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning in the critical minerals sector.

More about Armory Mining

Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on discovering and developing minerals critical to the energy, security, and defense sectors. The company holds an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project in Argentina, a 100% interest in the Riley Creek antimony-gold project in British Columbia, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ammo antimony-gold project in Nova Scotia.

Average Trading Volume: 441,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.27M

For an in-depth examination of ARMY stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue