Arkema Reports Resilient Cash Flow Amid Challenging Q3 2025

Arkema S.A. ( (ARKAY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Arkema S.A. presented to its investors.

Arkema S.A., a leading player in the specialty chemicals industry, focuses on providing innovative solutions across various sectors, including adhesives, advanced materials, and coating solutions. The company reported a challenging third quarter of 2025, with sales declining by 4.7% at constant exchange rates to €2.2 billion, primarily due to decreased demand in the United States and Europe, although Asia showed resilience. Despite the tough market conditions, Arkema achieved strong cash flow generation, reflecting its operational discipline and strategic focus on high-growth markets such as batteries, sports, and healthcare. Key financial metrics showed a decrease in EBITDA to €310 million from €407 million in the previous year, with an EBITDA margin of 14.2%. The company also reported an adjusted net income of €78 million, down from €168 million in Q3 2024. Arkema’s strategic initiatives include cost-cutting efforts to offset fixed costs inflation and a reduction in capital expenditure, aiming for an EBITDA between €1.25 billion and €1.3 billion for the full year 2025. Looking forward, Arkema remains committed to its growth strategy, leveraging its technological platforms and innovation to capture opportunities driven by global megatrends, while managing the current economic and geopolitical challenges.

