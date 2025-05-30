Arise AB Reduces Shares and Votes Following Buyback Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Arise AB ( (SE:ARISE) ).

Arise AB has reduced its number of shares and votes following the cancellation of repurchased shares as part of its buyback program, as resolved in the Annual General Meeting. This adjustment in shares, effective as of May 30, 2025, reflects the company’s strategic financial management and could influence its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Arise AB

Arise is a leading independent company in the renewable energy sector, focusing on developing, building, selling, and managing renewable electricity production. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

