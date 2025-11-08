Arhaus, Inc. Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Arhaus, Inc. Class A ((ARHS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Arhaus, Inc. Reports Robust Q3 2025 Performance Amid Challenges

The recent earnings call for Arhaus, Inc. Class A highlighted a robust performance in the third quarter of 2025, marked by record-breaking revenue and strong demand growth. Despite facing challenges such as a notable decline in October demand and potential impacts from tariff policy changes, the company maintains a strong financial position and continues to expand its showroom footprint.

Record-Breaking Third Quarter Net Revenue

Arhaus achieved its highest third quarter net revenue in the company’s history, reaching $345 million, an 8% increase year-over-year. This milestone underscores the company’s successful strategies in capturing market demand and enhancing its revenue streams.

Strong Demand and Product Performance

The company reported a demand comparable growth of 7.4% for the quarter, with new product introductions achieving unprecedented levels of demand in September. This strong performance reflects the company’s ability to innovate and meet consumer preferences effectively.

Successful Fall 2025 Collection Launch

The Fall 2025 Collection launch was the strongest in Arhaus’s history, resonating well with clients. This success was driven by the collection’s newness, customization options, and the in-home design program, which significantly boosted client engagement.

Expansion of Showroom Footprint

Arhaus expanded its showroom footprint by opening the largest traditional showroom in Pasadena, California, and its first showroom in Bozeman, Montana. These expansions have enhanced brand awareness and client engagement, further solidifying the company’s market presence.

Strong Financial Position

The company ended the quarter with $262 million in cash and cash equivalents, remaining debt-free. This strong financial position highlights the scalability of Arhaus’s operating model and its ability to sustain growth.

October Demand Decline

Despite the strong quarterly performance, October saw a demand comparable growth decline of 14.8%. This decline was attributed to timing effects and shifts in the promotional calendar, indicating some volatility in monthly demand.

Impact of Tariff Policy Changes

Arhaus faces an estimated tariff impact of approximately $12 million net of mitigation for 2025, with expectations for a $50 million to $60 million impact in 2026. These changes pose potential challenges to the company’s cost structure and pricing strategies.

Volatility in Monthly Demand

The company noted volatility in monthly demand, influenced by macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, as well as promotional calendar shifts. This volatility underscores the dynamic environment in which Arhaus operates.

Challenging Macro Environment

The macro environment remains dynamic and uncertain, impacting consumer sentiment and demand. Arhaus continues to navigate these challenges while maintaining its strategic focus on growth and operational efficiency.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Arhaus anticipates a net revenue between $1.35 billion and $1.38 billion for the full year, reflecting a growth rate of 6.2% to 8.6%. The company remains confident in its ability to navigate macroeconomic challenges while focusing on strategic growth and operational efficiency.

In summary, Arhaus, Inc.’s third quarter 2025 earnings call highlighted a strong performance with record-breaking revenue and robust demand growth. Despite challenges such as demand volatility and tariff impacts, the company maintains a solid financial position and continues to expand its market presence. Looking forward, Arhaus is optimistic about its growth prospects and strategic initiatives.

