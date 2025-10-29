Argo’s Smart Routing™ Boosts Transit Connections at Bradford GO Station

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Steer Technologies ( (TSE:ARGH) ) has issued an announcement.

Argo Corporation announced a significant increase in monthly transfers between Bradford West Gwillimbury Transit and GO Transit at Bradford GO Station, attributed to its Smart Routing™ system. This growth underscores the system’s ability to boost transit ridership and integrate with existing infrastructure, offering benefits such as reduced car usage and pressure on parking facilities, thus validating Argo’s vision of making public transit more convenient.

More about Steer Technologies

Argo Corporation is a leader in next-generation transit solutions, delivering the first-ever vertically and publicly integrated city transit system. The company focuses on augmenting public transportation with a network of intelligently routed vehicles to enhance mobility across cities.

Average Trading Volume: 52,124

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$86.95M

Find detailed analytics on ARGH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue