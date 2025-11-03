Argo Investments Reports Stable NTA Backing and Highlights Strong Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Argo Investments Limited ( (AU:ARG) ) has shared an update.

Argo Investments Limited reported an estimated pre-tax net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share of $10.65 as of October 31, 2025. The company emphasizes its diversified, low-cost, and internally managed investment approach, supported by a strong balance sheet with no debt and a commitment to delivering fully-franked, sustainable dividends. This announcement highlights Argo’s stable financial position and its long-term, proven investment strategy, which may reassure stakeholders of its continued robust performance in the market.

More about Argo Investments Limited

Argo Investments Limited, established in 1946 and based in Adelaide, is one of Australia’s largest and oldest listed investment companies. It is among the ASX’s top 100 companies, managing over $8 billion for approximately 90,000 shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: 6.32%

Average Trading Volume: 296,322

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

