Argenx SE Highlights VYVGART’s Efficacy in Treating Myasthenia Gravis

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Argenx Se ( (ARGX) ).

On October 29, 2025, Argenx SE presented new data at the AANEM and MGFA meetings highlighting the efficacy and safety of VYVGART for gMG patients. The data demonstrated significant improvements in patient outcomes, including reduced steroid use and sustained minimal symptom expression, positioning VYVGART as a potentially transformative treatment for gMG across various patient subtypes. These findings underscore VYVGART’s potential to redefine treatment standards and improve quality of life for patients, with plans to seek label expansion to include additional patient subtypes.

The most recent analyst rating on (ARGX) stock is a Buy with a $943.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Argenx Se stock, see the ARGX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ARGX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ARGX is a Outperform.

Argenx Se’s strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and profitability, combined with bullish technical indicators and positive earnings call sentiment, contribute to a solid stock score. However, valuation concerns and operational challenges temper the overall outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on ARGX stock, click here.

More about Argenx Se

Argenx SE is a global immunology company focused on developing treatments for severe autoimmune diseases. Its primary product, VYVGART, is used to treat generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), a condition that causes muscle weakness.

Average Trading Volume: 389,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $51.08B

See more data about ARGX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue