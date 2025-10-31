Argenx Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Argenx ( (ARGX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Argenx presented to its investors.

Argenx is a global immunology company focused on developing innovative therapies for severe autoimmune diseases, leveraging its Immunology Innovation Program to create a portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Argenx announced robust financial performance with significant growth in product net sales and provided updates on its strategic initiatives and pipeline development. The company reported $1.13 billion in global product net sales for the quarter, marking a substantial increase from the previous year, driven by the success of its flagship product, VYVGART, in multiple indications. Argenx is on track to submit a supplemental Biologics License Application for VYVGART in seronegative generalized myasthenia gravis by the end of the year and anticipates several key study readouts in 2026, supporting its goal of broadening its label indications. Additionally, Argenx is advancing its Vision 2030 strategic priorities, aiming to treat 50,000 patients globally and secure 10 labeled indications across its approved medicines by 2030. Looking ahead, Argenx remains committed to expanding its pipeline and achieving sustainable growth through continued investment in its Immunology Innovation Program, with multiple clinical milestones expected in the coming years.

