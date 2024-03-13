Argentum Silver Corp. Reshuffles Board

Argentum Silver (TSE:ASL) has released an update.

Argentum Silver Corp. has announced the immediate resignation of Albert Contardi from its Board of Directors due to potential conflicts of interest from other professional commitments. To fill the vacancy, the company has appointed Carly Burk, an experienced lawyer in securities and corporate governance, to the Board. Argentum Silver, a junior mineral exploration company, continues to focus on its flagship Cochavara Project in Northern Peru.

For further insights into TSE:ASL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.