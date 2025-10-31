Argent Minerals Unveils Promising Drilling Results at Kempfield Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Argent Minerals Limited ( (AU:ARD) ) is now available.

Argent Minerals Limited has completed its first diamond drilling program at the Kempfield Project, revealing significant high-grade silver, lead, and zinc mineralization. The results, including exceptional silver grades from drillhole AKDD208, suggest potential for expanding the project’s Mineral Resource Estimate and establishing an early-stage, open-pittable operation. Additionally, the company has commenced metallurgical testwork and identified new copper-gold targets at the West Wyalong Project, indicating promising future exploration and development opportunities.

Argent Minerals Limited is an Australian-focused developer specializing in silver and precious metals. The company is engaged in exploration and development activities, primarily targeting high-grade mineral deposits.

