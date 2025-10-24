Argent Minerals Limited Announces Annual General Meeting for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Argent Minerals Limited ( (AU:ARD) ) is now available.

Argent Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2025, in West Perth, Western Australia. The meeting will address important shareholder matters, including the consideration of the company’s financial statements and reports for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, and the adoption of the Remuneration Report. Shareholders are encouraged to review the provided documents and seek professional advice if needed, as their votes are crucial for the proceedings.

More about Argent Minerals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 9,887,150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$46.96M

