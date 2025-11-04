Ares Management Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Ares Management Lp ( (ARES) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ares Management Lp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ares Management Corporation is a global alternative investment manager offering a range of investment solutions across credit, real estate, private equity, and infrastructure asset classes, with operations spanning multiple continents and a focus on delivering consistent returns.

In its third quarter of 2025, Ares Management Corporation reported strong financial performance, highlighted by significant earnings and robust fundraising activities, indicating a positive trajectory for the company.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a GAAP net income of $288.9 million, with a net income per share of $1.15. The company also reported after-tax realized income of $425.8 million and fee-related earnings of $471.2 million. Ares achieved a record quarter of fundraising, driven by increased investor demand and a 28% year-over-year increase in assets under management (AUM), fee-paying AUM (FPAUM), and management fees.

Looking ahead, Ares Management Corporation is well-positioned for future growth, supported by a healthy investment pipeline and significant available capital of $150 billion. The company’s management remains optimistic about continuing to exceed previous fundraising records and generating future earnings growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue