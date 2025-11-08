Ares Commercial Real Estate Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( (ACRE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ares Commercial Real Estate presented to its investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments, operating primarily in the United States.

In its third quarter of 2025, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation reported a GAAP net income of $4.7 million, translating to $0.08 per diluted common share, and Distributable Earnings of $5.5 million or $0.10 per diluted common share. The company also declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.15 per common share.

The company successfully closed $271 million in new loan commitments following the third quarter, showcasing its robust investment activity. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation also reported a significant collection of nearly $500 million in repayments year-to-date, enhancing its liquidity position with $173 million available as of the end of September 2025. The company continues to focus on resolving non-earning assets and reducing office loans to strengthen its financial flexibility.

Looking ahead, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation remains optimistic about its investment strategy, with management emphasizing the importance of liquidity and strategic repositioning of its portfolio to support future growth.

