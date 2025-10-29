Ares Capital Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Dividend

Ares Capital ( (ARCC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ares Capital presented to its investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a leading specialty finance company that provides direct loans and other investments to private middle-market companies in the United States, focusing on senior secured loans, subordinated debt, and equity investments.

In its latest earnings report, Ares Capital announced a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.48 per share and reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company highlighted strong credit performance and increased investment activity.

Key financial metrics showed a GAAP net income per share of $0.57, a slight decrease from $0.62 in the previous year. Core EPS was reported at $0.50, down from $0.58. The company achieved net investment income of $338 million and net realized gains of $162 million, while net unrealized losses amounted to $96 million. Ares Capital’s portfolio investments at fair value increased to $28.7 billion, with total assets reaching $30.8 billion.

Ares Capital’s management emphasized their robust origination capabilities and credit standards, which they believe will position the company well in an improving market environment. The company raised over $1 billion in new debt capital during the quarter, enhancing its balance sheet.

Looking ahead, Ares Capital remains optimistic about leveraging its investment strategy and relationships with capital providers to continue delivering stable or increased dividends to shareholders, supported by a diversified and well-managed portfolio.

