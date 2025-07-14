Arecor Therapeutics Establishes Expert Advisory Board for Oral Peptide Delivery

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Arecor Therapeutics PLC ( (GB:AREC) ) has shared an update.

Arecor Therapeutics has formed a new Scientific Advisory Board composed of world-renowned experts in oral drug delivery and peptide therapeutics. This board will provide crucial technical and strategic guidance as Arecor aims to develop a novel technology platform for the oral delivery of peptides, which could significantly improve bioavailability and address patient needs in markets like diabetes and obesity. The initiative underscores Arecor’s commitment to advancing oral peptide delivery, a challenge that has persisted for decades, with the potential to enhance patient compliance and reduce healthcare burdens.

Spark’s Take on GB:AREC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AREC is a Neutral.

Arecor Therapeutics’ stock is bolstered by positive technical momentum and supportive corporate events, indicating strategic growth and leadership confidence. However, financial challenges and valuation concerns due to lack of profitability weigh down the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AREC stock, click here.

More about Arecor Therapeutics PLC

Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company that enhances existing therapeutic products to transform patient care. Utilizing its proprietary Arestat™ technology platform, Arecor develops a portfolio of proprietary products, particularly in diabetes, and collaborates with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver innovative therapeutic solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 32,913

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £18.12M

For an in-depth examination of AREC stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue