Arealink Co. Reports Strong Financial Results and Announces Share Split

Arealink Co., Ltd. reported a positive financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with notable increases in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company is also planning a two-for-one share split effective November 1, 2025, which is expected to impact dividend calculations but not the overall financial outlook.

Arealink Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on providing storage solutions and related services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative approaches in the storage sector.

Average Trading Volume: 109,991

Current Market Cap: Yen55.02B

