Ardagh Metal Packaging Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results with Increased Revenue and EBITDA

The latest announcement is out from Ardagh Metal Packaging ( (AMBP) ).

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. reported its third-quarter 2025 results, showing a 9% increase in revenue to $1,428 million compared to the same period last year. The company achieved a 6% growth in Adjusted EBITDA, reaching $208 million, driven by increased shipments in Europe and North America, lower operational costs, and a favorable category mix. Despite a decline in global beverage can shipments by 1%, the company experienced growth in North America and Europe, offset by a significant decline in Brazil. Ardagh Metal Packaging has raised its full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $720-$735 million, reflecting confidence in its resilient business performance amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AMBP) stock is a Hold with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ardagh Metal Packaging stock, see the AMBP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AMBP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMBP is a Neutral.

Ardagh Metal Packaging’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its financial performance, which shows growth but is hindered by high leverage and negative equity. The earnings call provided a positive outlook with upgraded guidance, but technical analysis and valuation present mixed signals. The high dividend yield is a notable positive, but the negative P/E ratio reflects profitability challenges.

More about Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. operates in the packaging industry, focusing primarily on the production of metal beverage cans. The company serves a global market, with a significant presence in both Europe and the Americas, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AMBP.

Average Trading Volume: 1,344,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.24B

