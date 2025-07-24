Ardagh Metal Packaging Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( (AMBP) ) just unveiled an update.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. released its quarterly financial report for the three and six months ending June 30, 2025. The report highlights a revenue increase to $1,455 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1,259 million in the same period in 2024. Despite the revenue growth, the company’s profit for the period was $5 million, reflecting a decrease from the previous year’s $10 million, due to increased costs and exceptional items. This financial performance indicates a challenging operating environment, impacting the company’s profitability despite higher sales.

The most recent analyst rating on (AMBP) stock is a Buy with a $4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ardagh Metal Packaging stock, see the AMBP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AMBP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMBP is a Outperform.

Ardagh Metal Packaging’s overall score is driven by strong technical momentum and positive earnings call performance. The high dividend yield adds appeal, but financial concerns related to leverage and negative equity, along with profitability challenges, temper the score. The company’s upgraded guidance provides optimism, countered by macroeconomic uncertainties.

More about Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. operates in the metal packaging industry, focusing primarily on the production of sustainable metal packaging solutions for the beverage sector. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and is a key player in the global packaging market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,015,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.77B

