Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Phase 2 Trial Results

The latest update is out from Arcturus Therapeutics

On October 22, 2025, Arcturus Therapeutics announced interim results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of ARCT-032, an investigational mRNA therapy for cystic fibrosis, marking a significant step in its therapeutic development. Additionally, the company is involved in a legal dispute with AbbVie Inc. and others over trade secrets, and is working with CSL Seqirus on regulatory processes for KOSTAIVE, a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine, facing new FDA requirements for additional data.

Spark's Take on ARCT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, ARCT is a Neutral.

Arcturus Therapeutics’ overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, despite positive technical indicators and promising corporate developments. The financial performance is the most significant factor, highlighting ongoing risks. However, positive earnings call sentiment and recent corporate achievements provide a balanced outlook.

More about Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of mRNA-based therapies and vaccines. The company is involved in creating treatments for cystic fibrosis and has partnered with CSL Seqirus for the development of mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and influenza.

Average Trading Volume: 753,102

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $584.1M

