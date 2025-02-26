Arcontech Announces Change in Major Shareholdings

Arcontech ( (GB:ARC) ) has shared an announcement.

Arcontech Group PLC, a company involved in the financial technology sector, has announced a change in major holdings. Nigel Ridge has acquired or disposed of voting rights, resulting in a total of 4.594% of voting rights attached to shares. This notification indicates a shift in the ownership structure of the company, potentially impacting its governance and strategic direction.

More about Arcontech

YTD Price Performance: -23.55%

Average Trading Volume: 13,018

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £12.37M

See more insights into ARC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.