archTIS Unveils NC Protect V9 to Enhance Microsoft 365 Security

archTIS Ltd. ( (AU:AR9) ) just unveiled an announcement.

archTIS Limited has launched NC Protect for Microsoft 365 Version 9, designed to enhance security for sensitive information within Microsoft environments. This release is strategically aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense’s requirements and aims to expand the company’s presence in the U.S. market. The new version offers improved integration with Microsoft’s security tools, streamlined deployment options, and enhanced capabilities for large-scale environments. The integration with Spirion products and Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps further strengthens its offering, positioning archTIS as a key player in the defense and regulated industries.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AR9) stock is a Buy with a A$0.35 price target.

More about archTIS Ltd.

archTIS Limited is a company operating in the data-centric security industry, focusing on providing zero trust security solutions. Its primary products include NC Protect, which enhances Microsoft security capabilities, catering to the specialized needs of defense, government, and regulated industries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,386,056

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$56.16M



