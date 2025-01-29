Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Changes in 2025

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Archer Daniels Midland ( (ADM) ).

On January 29, 2025, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the appointment of Carrie Nichol as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, effective March 1, 2025. Nichol, with over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting, joins from Cargill and will succeed Molly Strader Fruit, who will transition to Vice President, Total Rewards and HR Operations. Nichol’s extensive background is expected to strengthen ADM’s finance organization and support its strategic priorities.

More about Archer Daniels Midland

ADM is a global leader in agricultural supply chain management and processing, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. The company offers a broad portfolio of human and animal nutrition products, aiming to enhance health and well-being and is committed to sustainability across various industries.

